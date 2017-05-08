US-Led Coalition Conducts 18 Strikes Against Daesh Near Tabqa in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The coalition counted three additional strikes in Tabqa on May 6 that engaged Daesh tactical units and destroyed two of the group’s fighting positions and a supply cache.

"Near Tabqah, 15 strikes engaged seven ISIS [Daesh] tactical units and destroyed eight fighting positions and a vehicle," the release stated on Monday.

© AP Photo/ Jake Simkin, File Kurdish-Led Forces Kill 19 Daesh Militants in Northern Syrian City of Tabqa

Also in Syria, 10 strikes near four other cities, including Raqqa and Abu Kamal, destroyed Daesh well heads, oil storage tanks, an unmanned aerial system storage system, barges and excavators and engaged a tactical unit, according to the release.

In Iraq, eight strikes hit targets near three cities, including Mosul, destroying Daesh staging areas, fighting positions, rocket-propelled grenade systems, tactical vehicles, a mortar system, VBIEDs (vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices) and anti-air artillery systems. The strikes also damaged 10 supply routes and suppressed two mortar teams.