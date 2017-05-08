US-Led Coalition Conducts 18 Strikes Against Daesh Near Tabqa in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The coalition counted three additional strikes in Tabqa on May 6 that engaged Daesh tactical units and destroyed two of the group’s fighting positions and a supply cache.
"Near Tabqah, 15 strikes engaged seven ISIS [Daesh] tactical units and destroyed eight fighting positions and a vehicle," the release stated on Monday.
In Iraq, eight strikes hit targets near three cities, including Mosul, destroying Daesh staging areas, fighting positions, rocket-propelled grenade systems, tactical vehicles, a mortar system, VBIEDs (vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices) and anti-air artillery systems. The strikes also damaged 10 supply routes and suppressed two mortar teams.
