Kurdish-Led Forces Free Watani Hospital From Daesh Near Al Tabqah in North Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have liberated Watani hospital from Daesh terrorist group to the west from Syria’s northern city of Al Tabqah as part of the operation on the city’s liberation, media reported Sunday.

During recent clashes, the SDF killed four Daesh militants including one of their leaders Abu Mihemmed Al-Qehtani, Firat News Agency said.

Earlier in the day, Firat reported that eight airstrikes were conducted by the US-led coalition and a total of 32 Daesh militants were eliminated since Saturday evening.

The SDF was formed in 2015 as the defense force of northern Syria's de facto autonomous Rojava federation and is supported by the US-led anti-Daesh coalition. The SDF launched the Wrath of Euphrates operation in November 2016 and are now in the start of the fourth stage of the campaign, aimed at liberation of the rural areas of Raqqa province from terrorists. Al Tabqah is located less than 30 miles from Raqqa.