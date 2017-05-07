Hundreds Attend 'Immortal Regiment' March in Lebanese Capital

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — The event was organized by the Russian Embassy and the Russian Cultural Center. Representatives of the Russian diaspora, citizens of Belarus, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Lebanon took part in the action.

"Since April we have recorded 220 veterans, people came with photos of their heroes. We can say that 30% of the participants were from Ukraine, all those who visit our cultural center. There were a lot of Lebanese who came to support because they care about our history. People came in buses from Tripoli, Saida and Beit Meri," a representative of the Russian Cultural Center in Beirut told Sputnik.

Following the march, a concert of patriotic songs and a theatrical performance dedicated to WWII women pilots took place.

Another "Immortal Regiment" is expected to take place in the Lebanese "southern capital" of Tyre on May 13.

Lebanon hosted the "Immortal Regiment" march for the third time.

The "Immortal Regiment" is a patriotic initiative that commemorates WWII soldiers in marches held across Russia and other countries on May 9, celebrated as Victory Day in Russia and the former Soviet republics. In 2016, at least 40 countries housed the "Immortal Regiment" marches.