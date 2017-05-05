Turkish Security Forces Kill 78 Militants Within Past Week

The operations were carried out in the provinces of Sirnak, Hakkari, Siirt, Diyarbakir and Erzurum, the Anadolu news agency said.
One of the militants that was killed was a senior figure of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the province of Kahramanmaras Firat Berkpinar, and was included on Turkey's most wanted terrorists list.
Turkey considers the PKK a terrorist organization. After the ceasefire between the parties broke down in 2015, Ankara started a military operation against Kurdish militants. Turkey's Defense Minister Fikri Isik said in April that the government forces had killed over 10,000 Kurdish militants since July 2016.
