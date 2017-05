© AFP 2017/ BULENT KILIC State Department Says Turkey Will Remain NATO's Key Ally in Anti-Daesh Fight

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the Daily Sabah newspaper, Adana police in cooperation with the Special Operations teams conducted a series of raids on Friday morning.

The detained people were brought to the police office, the news outlet added.

For months, Turkish authorities have been fighting against the IS responsible for a number of terrorist attacks both in the country and in other states, such as Syria.

