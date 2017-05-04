Safe Zones Memorandum May 'Lead to Fundamental Changes' in Syria - Tehran

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Russia, Turkey and Iran, the Syrian ceasefire guarantor states, adopted a memorandum on four safe zones in the country.

"The document signed by the representatives of the ceasefire guarantor states, if properly implemented, could lead to fundamental changes in Syria," Ansari told reporters.

The deputy minister added that the memorandum should be implemented one month after signing.

"One month after signing of agreement it should be implemented," Ansari told reporters, asked when the memorandum would be implemented.

Ansari noted that a number of other documents were still on the table, namely, on detainees and demining of Palmyra.

"Of course there is still a number of other documents on the table, like on detainees release and demining of Palmyra…. They have been discussed, but not finalized," Ansari said.