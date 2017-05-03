Register
17:09 GMT +303 May 2017
    Jordanian soldiers on a tank secure the area near the Al-Karameh border point with Iraq on June 25, 2014

    Daesh Musters Forces, Approaches Iraqi District Near Jordan's Border

    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Middle East
    0 45 0 0

    Local sources in Iraq's Al Anbar Governorate have told Sputnik Arabic that overnight between Monday and Tuesday, Daesh militants and armed vehicles were mobilized and sent in the direction of Ar-Rutba District, the largest district by area in the country's largest governorate, located in the westernmost part of Iraq near the Jordanian border.

    Soldiers with the Iraqi special forces look out on Islamic State group positions from a rooftop in west Mosul as fighting continues, Monday, April 24, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Bram Janssen
    Iraqi City of Mosul to Be Fully Liberated From Daesh Within One Month
    According to one of the local residents, who preferred not to reveal his name, the residents of the settlements at the edge of the desert have seen the militants arriving in the northern part of Ar-Rutba District, which borders Jordan.

    According to another resident, the militants are preparing for an assault on Ar-Rutba District to regain control over the area. The Iraqi army kicked the terrorists out of the area a year ago, last May.  According to the source, the militants keep arriving from the territories of western Al Anbar Governorate, which are still under their control.

    In April, the militants repeatedly attacked the Iraqi army in the districts at the edge of the desert, not far from Ar-Rutba District. The latest attack was on April 30, which left 10 Iraqi soldiers killed.

    Mosul residents flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle the Islamic State group in a street to street fight in west Mosul, Monday, April 24, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Bram Janssen
    Real Life in Iraq's Mosul: No Food Left and Children Starving to Death
    Ar Rutba is the largest district by area in Al Anbar Governorate, covering 93,445 sq. km, and the least populated in relative and absolute terms, with a population of 24,813 (estimate January 2003).

    It is also the southernmost district of Al Anbar Governorate, the westernmost district in Iraq, and its only district bordering Jordan. It is centered on the town of Ar Rutba, a strategic location on the Amman-Baghdad road and the Mosul–Haifa oil pipeline.

