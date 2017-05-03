Turkish Government Reshuffle Not Currently on Agenda - Erdogan

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Changes in the Turkish government are not on the agenda at the moment, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday.

"There is nothing like that on the government's agenda. The chairman [Binali Yildirim] did not suggest me anything like that," Erdogan said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

On Tuesday, Erdogan restored his membership to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) which he quit after being elected Turkish president in 2014.

On April 16, Ankara held a referendum on the transition from a parliamentary to presidential system of governance, with over 51 percent of voters supporting the proposed amendments to the constitution. The referendum was followed by a series of protests throughout the country.

