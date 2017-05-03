UN Humanitarian Convoy Backed by Russian Army Delivers Aid to Syrian Gouta

© Sputnik/ Ali Abrahim Russia Delivers Humanitarian Aid to More Than 3,000 Syrians in 24 Hours

GENEVA (Sputnik) — A joint humanitarian convoy of the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent of 51 trucks, supported by the Russian military, delivered aid to the Syrian East Gouta, Russia’s envoy to the UN Geneva Office Alexey Borodavkin told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The convoy accompanied by the Russian military provided assistance to 35,000 people.

"The Russian side is doing its utmost to ensure that the Syrian civilians receive humanitarian aid, including, from the UN, regularly," Borodavkin said.

He added that the humanitarian aid delivery was "a convincing proof" that the Syrian government and the Russian military were successfully working in this direction on the ground.

On Tuesday, UN spokesman in Syria Khaled Masri told Sputnik that the convoy had been sent to the city of Duma in East Gouta where some 70,000 people in the town were under siege by armed Syrian opposition groups.