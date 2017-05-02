Outrageous! Daesh Launches 8th Chemical Attack on Civilians in Iraq’s Mosul

According to the source, two middle-aged people suffered from the poisonous gas. One of them, a man named Mirvan, was taken to a hospital in the city of Erbil in Kurdistan.

This is the eighth attack in which the terrorists have used chemical weapons. It was launched at a time when Iraqi government forces entered the district to rescue civilians.

© AP Photo/ Felipe Dana Iraq Accuses Daesh of Chemical Weapons Attack on Mosul Troops

Such attacks are also aimed at preventing the advancement of the Iraqi army

Daesh previously launched a chemical attack in the al Saura district on April 22. The attack killed six people and injured 12, a source in the internal security forces told Sputnik Arabic.

Back in April it was reported that over 80 residents of Mosul, predominantly women and children, had died as a result of inhaling toxic poisonous gas.

