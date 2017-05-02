Syrian Army Repels Daesh Counterattacks in Eastern Homs Province

© Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin Syrian Army Frees 10 Daesh-Occupied Settlements in Homs Province

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — The Syrian government army and allied forces have repelled the Daesh counterattacks in the east of the Homs province, an informed source told Sputnik.

"The army and the allies have repelled a number of IS [Daesh] attacks in the eastern part of the Homs province in the area of recently liberated settlements. Terrorists tried to regain control over the lost territories, however, they suffered losses and stepped back," the source said.

On April 30, the Syrian army, in cooperation with militias liberated 10 settlements occupied by Daesh in the eastern part of the Homs province, according to media reports.

The Syrian army, along with militias loyal to Damascus have been fighting numerous terrorist groups, including Daesh, within the framework of the civil war that has lasted for more than six years.

On April 28, a source told Sputnik that within the framework of the Syrian army's offensive, government troops have established control over the Shaer, the largest gas field in the country, located in Homs.