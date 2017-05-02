Register
02 May 2017
    Russia delivered humanitarian aid to Syrian Kessab, Latakia Province

    Russia Brings Humanitarian Aid to Syrians

    Russian servicemen have delivered almost five tonnes of humanitarian aid to civilians in Syria.

    HMEYMIM (Sputnik) — Russian servicemen have delivered almost five tonnes of humanitarian aid to civilians in Syria’s provinces in the past 24 hours, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

    "Within last 24 hours, the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides has held 6 humanitarian events in the province of Aleppo (4), Latakia (1), and al-Suwayda (1)… Total weight of humanitarian aid provided to the Syrian population has reached 4.8 tons," the bulletin, posted by the Russian Defense Ministry read.

    According to the statement, a total of 1,492 Syrian civilians received humanitarian aid.

    "Russian aircraft delivered 21.5 tons of humanitarian aid (food products) to the Deir ez-Zor area using parachute platforms. The aid was provided by the United Nations," the bulletin added.

    Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria, where people are suffering from the consequences of ongoing fighting between government forces and terrorists, such as the Islamic State (ISIL, also known as Daesh) terrorist group, banned in Russia and a range of other countries.

    Russia has been supporting Damascus in the fight against terrorists since the beginning of the military crisis in Syria in 2011.

