© REUTERS/ Osman Orsal Turkish Police Detain Two Daesh Suspects in Istanbul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish police detained on Sunday six suspected militants of Daesh (outlawed in Russia) who allegedly plotted attacks on the International Labor Day on May 1, local media reported.

Within the raids in the western Turkish city of Izmir police also seized several Daesh documents, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

Two of the arrested were reportedly of Syrian origin.

The suspects were sent to the police anti-terror department for further questioning, the newspaper specified.