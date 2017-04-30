Russia Records 15 Truce Violations in Syria During Past 24 Hours - MoD

© AP Photo/ Pavel Golovkin Russia Registers 12 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Turkish part of the commission registered 12 cases of truce breaches, including two in Damascus, one in Homs, two in Hama, five in Aleppo and two in Daraa, the bulletin added.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian part of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 15 ceasefire violations in the provinces of Damascus (9), Latakia (3), Daraa (1) and Hama (2)," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

According to the document, the Russian side cannot confirm any violations registered by Turkey.

Russia and Turkey are the guarantors of Syria's nationwide ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, 2016. The truce initiative has also been supported by the UN Security Council.