TV Channel CEO Arrested in Absentia by Tehran Killed in Istanbul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Saeed Karimian, the CEO of the Farsi-language Gem TV broadcaster, who had been arrested in absentia by an Iranian court, was killed in Istanbul, media reported Sunday.

Saeed Karimian, head of Persian satellite Gem TV was assassinated near his office in Istanbul pic.twitter.com/prQF2npDYN — ShiaPulse🔎🇮🇷 (@ShiaPulse) 29 апреля 2017 г.

​According to the BBC broadcaster, Karimian along with his business partner was shot dead by masked attackers in Istanbul's Maslak district on Saturday evening.

The news outlet added that the Turkish police had been investigating the incident.

In 2016, a Tehran court arrested Karimian in absentia on allegations of spreading anti-Iranian propaganda.