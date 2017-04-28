US-Led Coalition Destroys Daesh Media Center in Iraq - Joint Task Force

© AP Photo/ Osama Sami US-Led Coalition Strikes Destroy Daesh Oil Infrastructure Near Deir Ez-Zor

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US-led coalition destroyed a media center of the Daesh terror group (banned in Russia) during its 28 airstrikes against the terrorists in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"In Iraq, Coalition military forces conducted 11 strikes consisting of 33 engagements against Daesh targets," the release said. "Near Al Qaim, two strikes engaged an Daesh tactical unit and destroyed three weapons caches and an Daesh media center."

In Iraq, the airstrikes were waged near four locations, including Mosul and Rawah, and destroyed three weapons caches, two bunkers, a mortar system, an excavator, as well as an anti-air artillery system.

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 17 strikes near four cities of Abu Kamal, Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa, and Tabqa, and destroyed four Daesh well heads, a fuel truck, an oil tank, and a crane, three fighting positions, two bunkers, as well as a staging area.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.

