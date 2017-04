© AP Photo/ Omar Sanadiki Syrian Army Liberates 236 Settlements from Daesh in 2017

–

BEIRUT (Sputnik)The Syrian government forces have regained control over the country's biggest gas field, the Shaer gas reservoir northwest of Palmyra, from the Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in Russia, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik Friday.

"The Syrian army has completely regained control over the Shaer field. The fighting continues on the outskirts, however, field engineers have already started to neutralize explosive devices," the source said.

Daesh militants seized the Shaer gas reservoir, which used to produce about 3 million cubic meters of gas every day, in May 2016.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!