Russia Aware of Difficulty Reaching 'Ideal Situation' in Syria - Lawmaker

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki Russia Brings Over Six Tonnes of Relief Aid to Syrians in Aleppo, Damascus

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia recognizes the difficulty of reconciliation in Syria but will continue efforts with Iran and Turkey as guarantors to enforce compliance with a nationwide ceasefire, the Russian senate speaker told Sputnik.

"Of course we understood then and we understand now that it is not easy to reach an ideal situation in Syria. The compliance with the ceasefire, unfortunately, is being violated," Valentina Matvienko said.

Matvienko, chairperson of the Council of the Federation, vowed alongside Tehran and Ankara to continue "to do everything" to achieve compliance with the ceasefire the sides reached in recent months.

"This is the most important condition for a peaceful political process, for the successful conduct of negotiations in the Geneva and Astana formats," she stressed.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!