ICRC Praises Russia for Aid in Syria, Evacuation of 35,000 Civilians From Aleppo

© AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar Russian Military Delivers Six Tons of Aid to Citizens of Syrian Aleppo Province

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia has been a vocal actor in solving humanitarian issues in Syria, as well as helped to facilitate evacuation of thousands of civilians from Aleppo last December, Christine Beerli, Vice-President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said Wednesday.

"The Russian Federation has repeatedly expressed concern over the flight of civilians, protection of medical facilities and other humanitarian issues in the Syrian conflict… On a practical level, cooperation between ICRC and the Russian Federation among others helped facilitate the evacuation of some 35,000 people from Aleppo last December to give you just one example," Beerli said during the Moscow Conference on International Security.

Moscow has been supporting Damascus in its fight against numerous terrorist groups. Within the framework of this support, Russia has been conducting an aerial operation against terrorists in Syria and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!