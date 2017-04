© REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed Iraqi-Backed Forces Liberate 12 Villages Near Mosul in Offensive Against Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the SANA news agency, the shells targeted the al-Sahari neighborhood of Daraa and hit a residential house.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for six years with the government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terrorist organizations, such as Daesh.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey being its guarantors. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!