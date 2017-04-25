Register
22:45 GMT +325 April 2017
    In this Jan. 15, 2011 file photo, Iran's heavy water nuclear facility is backdropped by mountains near the central city of Arak, Iran

    Peaceful Atom: China Helps Iran Improve Arak Nuclear Reactor

    © AP Photo/ ISNA, Hamid Foroutan, File
    Middle East
    0 86 0 0

    China and Iran have signed the first commercial contract on redesigning the heavy water nuclear reactor near the Iranian city of Arak.

    US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One upon his return to the White House in Washington, US, April 9, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Why Trump Can't Rip Up Iran's Internationally Brokered Nuclear Deal
    This project is expected to be carried out within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that was signed between Iran and the P5+1 group in 2015.

    After its renovation the reactor is expected to be rendered unable to produce weapon-grade plutonium and instead molded into a perfect tool for conducting advanced medical research.

    Dr Mohsen Shariatiniya, Iranian academic and expert on Sino-Iranian relations, told Sputnik Persian that despite the new US government’s bickering, other parties involved in the nuclear deal continue to honor the agreement and implement their side of the nuclear deal.

    "This agreement is more technical rather than political in nature. Essentially it is the implementation of one of the JCPOA points. According to that document, the world powers have agreed to help Iran to deal with the existing mistakes to further the development of the Iranian nuclear program. After the nuclear deal was signed and the JCPOA came into effect, it marked the beginning of negotiations on the technical implementation of an important point of this agreement. And the contract signed in Vienna between Iran and the Chinese companies is also a result of fruitful multi-round negotiations between Tehran and Beijing on the implementation of the nuclear deal," Shariatiniya said.

    He also added that this is all business as usual within the JCPOA deal.

    "The parties involved adhere to their obligations and work on advancing the peaceful Iranian nuclear program," Shariatiniya surmised.

    In July 2015, Iran and the P5+1 countries — the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany – signed an agreement ensuring the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program in return for the gradual lifting of sanctions against Tehran. The deal came into force on January 16, 2016, after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that Iran was ready to implement the program to reduce its nuclear potential.

