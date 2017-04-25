US Confirms Turkey’s Airstrikes in Iraq Killed Kurdish Peshmerga Fighters

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Turkey’s uncoordinated airstrikes in Iraq and Syria led to the deaths of members of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces, US Department of State spokesperson Mark Toner said during a conference call on Tuesday.

"These airstrikes were not approved by the coalition and led to the unfortunate loss of life of our partner forces in the fight against ISIS [Islamic State or Daesh, outlawed in Russia] that includes members of the Kurdish Peshmerga," Toner said.

© REUTERS/ Rodi Said Ankara Kills Some 70 Kurdish Fighters in Airstrikes in Syria, Iraq

On Tuesday, Turkey's General Staff confirmed that the country’s jets struck Kurdish militias positioned in northern Syria and Iraq. It also stated that about 70 Kurdish fighters were killed as a result of the airstrikes.

Toner noted the United States directly expressed its concern to the government of Turkey, however, it Ankara continue to be a vital partner in the fight against the Daesh.

The United States will also continue partnering with Kurdish forces on the ground in Syria, Toner added.