Syrian Kurds Urge UNSC to React to Turkish Airstrikes Against YPG in Syria

© AP Photo/ Anatolia, Kenan Gurbuz Turkish Military Confirms Airstrikes Against Kurdish YPG in Northern Syria, Iraq

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Earlier in the day, the YPG, which is the Syria's Kurdish Democratic Union Party's (PYD) military branch, said Turkish planes had attacked its headquarters in northeastern Syria near the town of Derik in the Qerecox mountains. The airstrikes targeted a media center, a local radio station and some military buildings, killing several YPG members.

"The international community and the UN Security Council should have a position of their own, and express their opinion with regard to Turkey, which occupies and attacks foreign territories, and its actions," the statement read.

Kurdish media also said Iraq's town of Sinjar was hit by Turkish jets, and that over a dozen Peshmerga troops were killed. Turkey was said to have targeted a Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) base in the region.

The Kurds stressed that the Turkish attack proved Ankara's concern about the situation in which "the allies of the Turkish state, the Daesh terror group [Daesh banned in Russia]" were at the moment, as there were no PKK bases in Syria.

Turkey's General Staff confirmed that an operation against Kurdish positions was conducted.

Ankara considers the PYD to be affiliated with the PKK, which is listed as a terror group in Turkey, the United States and the European Union. However, the PYD and the YPG, as well as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been receiving support from the United States in fighting Daesh in northern Syria.

