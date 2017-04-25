Russia Allocates Additional $1Mln for Humanitarian Assistance to Yemen in 2017

© REUTERS/ Anees Mahyoub Yemeni Prime Minister Calls for $2Bln Aid to Overcome Humanitarian Crisis

GENEVA (Sputnik)Russia has this year allocated an additional $1 million to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) budget for humanitarian assistance to war-torn Yemen, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said Tuesday.

"This year we have allocated an additional $1 million to [WFP] budget for the humanitarian needs," Gatilov said at the High-level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen at the United Nations in Geneva.

He added that Russia allocated $2 million in 2015 for the purchase and supply of wheat flour to Yemen.

According to Gatilov, the ongoing crisis in the Arab country should only be resolved by "peaceful means" by way of national dialogue which takes into account the interests of "all leading political forces in the country."

The United Nations, together with the governments of Sweden and Switzerland, convened the one-day conference in Geneva, the aim of which is to draw the attention of the international community to the deepening humanitarian crisis in Yemen. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), an estimated 19 million people in the country are currently in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

