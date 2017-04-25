Hogs of War: Wild Boars Gore Daesh Terrorists to Death in Iraq

Wild boars attacked a Daesh base in the al-Rashad region of Kirkuk Governorate late Sunday, IraqiNews reported, specifying that three members of the internationally condemned terrorist group were left dead.

The Kirkuk Boars now lead the ISIS Daesh 3-0 — https://t.co/SIHaqh0svR pic.twitter.com/aEbcFcJDub — Small Wars Journal (@smallwars) 25 апреля 2017 г.

The clash occurred because the animals had encroached on the terrorists' farmland.

Alsumaria News quoted a source as saying that "Daesh militants took revenge on the pigs that attacked the farmland," but did not provide details.