Hogs of War: Wild Boars Gore Daesh Terrorists to Death in Iraq

Wild boars attacked a Daesh base in the al-Rashad region of Kirkuk Governorate late Sunday, IraqiNews reported, specifying that three members of the internationally condemned terrorist group were left dead.
The Kirkuk Boars now lead the ISIS Daesh 3-0 — https://t.co/SIHaqh0svR pic.twitter.com/aEbcFcJDub— Small Wars Journal (@smallwars) 25 апреля 2017 г.
The clash occurred because the animals had encroached on the terrorists' farmland.
Alsumaria News quoted a source as saying that "Daesh militants took revenge on the pigs that attacked the farmland," but did not provide details.the operation to retake Mosul, the terrorists' stronghold in the country, which kicked off in October.
All comments
Show new comments (0)