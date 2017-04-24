Turkish Deputy PM Calls for Normalization of Relations With Germany

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek has said that the time to normalize bilateral relations with Germany has come.

"I think that the time has come to return to the normal relations [between Turkey and Germany]," Simsek told the Bild newspaper in an interview.

The relations between Berlin and Ankara became tense after German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel was arrested in Istanbul in February over alleged links to a terrorist organization and terrorist propaganda.

Relations between Turkey and a number of European countries, including Germany, have further deteriorated recently after several pro-referendum rallies, which were to be held by Turkish officials in efforts to gain support from Turkish citizens living abroad in a bid to expand the presidential powers, were canceled in Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Following such bans, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared German, and later, Dutch, authorities to Nazis.