17:43 GMT +323 April 2017
    Israeli security forces patrol the surroundings of a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv on November 19, 2015

    At Least Three Injured After Palestinian Stabs Pedestrians in Tel Aviv - Police

    © AFP 2017/ JACK GUEZ
    Middle East
    At least three people were injured after a Palestinian man attacked pedestrians in the central part of Tel Aviv, the police said Sunday.

    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — The spokesman added later that the police confirmed that the incident was a terror attack.

    An Israeli policeman inspects the scene of a Palestinian car ramming attack at the Gush Etzion Junction, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma
    Palestine Slams Israeli Army for Killing Man Who Rammed Car Into Civilians

    "Police arrest Palestinian suspect in central Tel Aviv after he injured 3 people lightly. Police investigating background if terrorist related," Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said on Twitter.

    Stabbing attacks take place against the background of an upsurge in violence between the conflicting states.

    On April 14, UK citizen Hannah Bladon was critically injured at a light rail station at Tzahal Square, near the Old City in Jerusalem by a Palestinian resident of East Jerusalem Jamil Tamimi. She later died in a hospital due to numerous wounds.

    Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state in the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

