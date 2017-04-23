At Least Three Injured After Palestinian Stabs Pedestrians in Tel Aviv - Police

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — The spokesman added later that the police confirmed that the incident was a terror attack.

© REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma Palestine Slams Israeli Army for Killing Man Who Rammed Car Into Civilians

"Police arrest Palestinian suspect in central Tel Aviv after he injured 3 people lightly. Police investigating background if terrorist related," Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said on Twitter.

Stabbing attacks take place against the background of an upsurge in violence between the conflicting states.

On April 14, UK citizen Hannah Bladon was critically injured at a light rail station at Tzahal Square, near the Old City in Jerusalem by a Palestinian resident of East Jerusalem Jamil Tamimi. She later died in a hospital due to numerous wounds.

Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state in the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.