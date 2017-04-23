Kurdish-Led Forces Gain Control Over All Strategic Highways Leading to Raqqa

"We have cut all the strategic ways of supplying Daesh. We have cut the connection with Iraq, freeing the way to Deir ez-Zor and have gained control over the eastern part of the province of Raqqa. With the attack on the city of Tabqa, all the supply routes have been finally cut, we also established control of the roads of Raqqa-Tabqa and Raqqa-Damascus," Kurdish news agency Firat quoted SDF spokeswoman Cihan Şêx Ehmed as saying.

Moreover, the SDF continue their offensive in the north of the Raqqa province, she said.

"Now Daesh cannot replenish its forces and ammunition. They are besieged in Raqqa from four directions," she added.



© AFP 2017/ Delil Souleiman Female Kurdish Commander Sheds Light on New Phase of Raqqa Operation

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched the Operation Euphrates Rage to retake Raqqa from Daesh in November 2016. Recently, the Syrian rebels launched the fourth stage of their operation to liberate Raqqa.

The SDF was formed in 2015 as the defense force of northern Syria's de facto autonomous Rojava federation and is supported by the US-led coalition. The group is among the forces fighting Daesh and brings together Kurdish, Arab, Assyrian and Turkmen fighters, among others.