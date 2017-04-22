Syrian Army Liberates 228 Settlements From Daesh Since January

© AFP 2017/ GEORGE OURFALIAN Washington Wants Daesh to Capture Syrian City of Deir ez-Zor - Assad to Sputnik

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Within the last 24 hours the Syrian government signed ceasefire agreements with the settlements of Izra and Shaqra in the province of Daraa.

"The number of inhabited areas, which have been liberated by the Syrian troops from the ISIS [Daesh] armed formations since January 1, has reached 228. Within the last 24 hours, government troops have liberated 6 square kilometers [2.3 square miles]. The government troops have liberated a total of 3,975 square kilometers," the bulletin said.

"Total number of inhabited areas, the leaders of which have signed reconciliation agreements, has reached 1,468," the bulletin said.

According to the document, negotiations on joining the ceasefire regime were being held with various field commanders from the provinces of Aleppo, Damascus, Homs, Hama, and Quneitra. The number of the armed formations which have claimed to observe the ceasefire regime remained 143.