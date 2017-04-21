Israeli Warplanes Launch Missile Attack on Syrian Army in Quneitra - Source

"Enemy warplanes of Israel launched two missiles from the occupied territory [Golan Heights] at 18:45 [local time] on one of the positions of our army. It caused material damage," the source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the strike was carried out when the Syrian army was repelling terrorists' attack in Quneitra.

"These actions will not stop the fight of our Armed Forces against terrorist groups which are close to Israel," the source added.

© AFP 2017/ THOMAS COEX Israel Vows to Continue Launching Airstrikes on Targets in Syria

Earlier, the IDF said that a projectile was launched from the Syrian territory and fell on the Israeli-controlled part of the Golan Heights, causing no injuries. The Israeli military did not specify whether or not the shelling from the Syrian territory was deliberate or there was an accidental overflight of a projectile or mines through a dividing line. The troops have been searching the area.

In November, the IDF said a missile believed to be launched from Syria, hit the Israeli-controlled northern Golan Heights without causing any casualties. The IDF responded with retaliatory fire.

Israel occupied the Golan Heights in the 1967 Six-Day War with Syria and annexed the territory in 1981. The international community has not recognized the Israeli annexation.