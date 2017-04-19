Register
18:15 GMT +319 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Syrian militants and members of their families from Madaya and Zabadani board buses heading to Ramousseh crossing, in Aleppo, on April 14, 2017, as part of a deal between the opposition and the Syrian government

    Last Militants Leave al-Zabadani Town Near Damascus, Gov't Retakes Control

    © AFP 2017/ George OURFALIAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    110020

    The last group of militants has left the Syrian town of al-Zabadani in the western countryside of Damascus and the settlement has come under control of the government troops, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    BEIRUT (Sputnik) — In March, the Syrian authorities reached an agreement with the country's opposition groups on evacuation of militants and their families from the settlements of Madaya and al-Zabadani to Idlib in exchange for evacuation of civilians from the Shia towns of Fua and Kefraya. The evacuation started on Friday.

    "Al-Zabadani has been liberated from terrorists. The last column with militants set off for Idlib," the source said.

    The Syrian state has been hit by a civil war for more than six years. Within the framework of the armed conflict different social and religious groups have clashed and became involved in the warfare. Shia populated Fua and Kefraya, have been besieged by militants for several years.

    Related:

    93-Year Old Syrian Woman Describes Her Life in Besieged Kefraya (VIDEO)
    Syrian Army to Maintain Ceasefire in Zabadani Despite Provocations
    Militants Attack Syria's Fua, Kefraya Despite Nationwide Ceasefire - Reports
    Red Cross Buses With Fua, Kefraya Residents Reach Aleppo Under Evacuation Deal
    Tags:
    The Syrian war, Kefraya, Fua, Zabadani, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    The Not So Great Armada
    The Not So Great Armada
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok