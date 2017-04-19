Russia Delivers About 5 Tonnes of Aid to Syrian Civilians in 24 Hours

HMEYMIM (Syria) (Sputnik) — The Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation delivered 4.8 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Syrian province of Aleppo within the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday in a humanitarian bulletin.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian Center for reconciliation of opposing sides has held 4 humanitarian events in the Aleppo province. Citizens of Aleppo have received 4.8 tons of bottled drinking water. Within last 24 hours, 1,507 civilians have received humanitarian aid,” the bulletin said.

The Defense Ministry said that the Russian aircraft had delivered 20.6 tonnes of food products provided by the United Nations to the besieged city of Deir ez-Zor.

Syrian residents are in dire need of assistance amid continuing fighting between the Syrian government forces and various opposition and terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State (Daesh).