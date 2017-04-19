Egypt Police Detain Man Suspected of Organizing Terror Attacks on Churches

CAIRO (Sputnik) – Ali Mahmud Mohammed Hasan, who was detained on Tuesday, was included in the list of 19 persons suspected of organizing the attacks, the Veto media outlet reported.

On April 9, powerful explosions hit Coptic churches in the Egyptian cities of Tanta and Alexandria, with the Islamic State (IS) terror group, outlawed in Russia, claiming responsibility for the attacks. The blast in Alexandria claimed at least 18 lives, while the explosion in Tanta left at least 30 dead. Police have already arrested three people suspected of organizing the attacks.

On the same day Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi declared a three-month state of emergency.