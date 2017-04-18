Over 2,000 People, Including Militants, Leave Syria's Homs

© AFP 2017/ MAHMOUD TAHA Over 100 Militants Leave Syrian Homs as Part of Deal With Gov't

DAMASCUS (Sputnik)A group of 2,010 militants and members of their families have left the El Waer district of the Syrian city of Homs as part of a deal reached with the local authorities, a source in Homs province told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The fifth stage of militants’ withdrawal from Homs’ neighborhood of El Waer. 2,010 people [including] militants and their family members left [the city]. 519 of them were militants, 117 militants decided to leave without arms," the source said.

The next stage of this process is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Since the agreement between the Syrian government and armed forces was reached on March 13, over 8,000 people have left El Waer, including over 2,000 militants.

Syria has been in a state of civil war for six years, with government forces fighting against Syrian opposition groups striving to overthrow President Bashar Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups such as the Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham — both outlawed in Russia.

