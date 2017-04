© AFP 2017/ BULENT KILIC Thousands of Turks Protest Constitution Referendum Results

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Turkey's opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) plans to seek the annulment of a government-backed referendum with the Supreme Election Board (YSK), Turkish media reported Tuesday.

"The CHP to appeal to YSK to cancel the referendum at 2:30 p.m. [11:30 GMT]," the Haberturk broadcaster said on Twitter.

Preliminary results indicate over half of the voters in Turkey supported the proposed expansion of presidential powers during Sunday's referendum.

