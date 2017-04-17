Syrian Democratic Forces Free 64 Yazidi Children, 70 Women Captured by Daesh

The Syrian Democratic Forces freed 138 Yazidi, including 64 Yazidi children and 70 Yazidi women captured by Daesh in August 2014 during their attack on Sinjar, an Iraqi town in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to Cihan Shex Ehmed, press secretary of the command of the operation, an officer in command of YPJ female battalion of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YRG).

"According to our information, Daesh still has quite a large number of Yazidi families, children and women captive in Raqqa. Our goal is to free all the captives of the terrorists. Operations to rescue them are still going on," she told Sputnik Turkiye.

The operations are part of the US-backed campaign of the Syrian Democratic Forces, codenamed the Wrath of Euphrates (also referred to as Euphrates Rage), to liberate Syrian and Iraqi cities from Daesh militants. It was launched in November 2016, just two days before the US presidential elections. Even though the operation was launched in the Syrian governorate of Raqqa, its stated goals are to liberate not only the city of Raqqa but Deir ez-Zor and Tabqa in Syria and the Iraqi cities of Mosul and Tal Afar.

To date, the SDF have already liberated 2,900 Yazidi, including 953 women, 684 children and 757 young ladies.

The Kurdish People's Protection Units (YRG) continue their operations with Iraqi Kurdistan's Peshmerga Units, helping them near Mosul.