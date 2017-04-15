Blast Occurs Near Bus Convoy Evacuating Syrians From Besieged Towns to Aleppo

The explosion hit the Rashidin area on Aleppo's outskirts. The bus was waiting for entering the city of Aleppo.
According to a Sputnik source in Aleppo, the blast supposedly was caused by a suicide attacker who detonated an explosive device.
"A suicide bomber blew himself up in car in Rashidin near a petrol station, where buses with the Fua and Kefraya residents stopped. There are dead and wounded," the source said.
On Friday, a convoy of 75 buses arrived in Aleppo, evacuating some 5 thousand people from the besieged cities.
Fua and Kefraya are the only government-controlled enclave in Idlib's vast militant-held area. The towns of some 20,000 people have been under siege since 2013. The humanitarian situation remains dire, with a lack of food and basic necessities.
The humanitarian situation in the towns of Fua and Kefraya has been deteriorating given that the aid convoys had been prevented by terror groups operating in Syria from reaching the towns.
Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete A car filled with explosives instead of food and medicine blew up at a bus terminal controlled by the US supported terrorists. Causing death and injury to 130 people. These are the people the civilized west wants to rule Syria. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Will Trump or Putin launch a missile strike to defend the civilians? How does Ivanka feel about it? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ''do we really know who is who in syria? the victories will be attributed to the western supported terrorists, the globally condemned crimes will be blamed on those other terrorists'' Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Bomb the terrorist with the father of all bombs. Russia and SYria should bomb them to the ground
igybundy
There is an easy answer.. Drop a dozen bombs on the 75 buses filled with terrorists going the other way...
FeEisi
mehrdadkovichni
Maxi