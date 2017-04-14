US Strikes in Syria Target Daesh Tactical Units Near Tabqa

"Near Tabqah, two strikes engaged two ISIS [Daesh] tactical units, destroyed a fighting position, and damaged a supply route," the release stated on Friday.
In Iraq, the coalition conducted five strikes consisting of 54 engagements near Mosul.
The strikes engaged five Daesh tactical units, destroyed four fighting positions, a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, a command-and-control node and a tunnel, and damaged five fighting positions and four supply routes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete No Syrian authority allowed stranger forces to operate on Syrian soil, exception made for Russia, officially invited.
jaodernein garshinvic