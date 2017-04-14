US Strikes in Syria Target Daesh Tactical Units Near Tabqa

© REUTERS/ Rodi Said US Eyes Tabqa Air Base as Turkey Sours on Washington's Ties to Kurds

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Three additional strikes in Syria on Thursday damaged three Daesh supply routes near Deir ez-Zor, and four others near Raqqa engaged nine terrorist tactical units and destroyed two fighting positions.

"Near Tabqah, two strikes engaged two ISIS [Daesh] tactical units, destroyed a fighting position, and damaged a supply route," the release stated on Friday.

In Iraq, the coalition conducted five strikes consisting of 54 engagements near Mosul.

The strikes engaged five Daesh tactical units, destroyed four fighting positions, a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, a command-and-control node and a tunnel, and damaged five fighting positions and four supply routes.