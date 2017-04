–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US-led coalition remains open to Turkey’s participation in the operation to liberate the Syrian city of Raqqa from the Daesh terror group (banned in Russia), Operation Inherent Resolve Spokesperson Col. John Dorrian said in a briefing on Wednesday.

"We continue to talk to Turkey nearly every day and we continue to remain open for a possible role for them [in the Raqqa offensive]," Dorrian told reporters.

On April 1, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Ankara presented to US President Donald Trump a plan for liberating Raqqa from the terrorists.

