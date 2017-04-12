China Remains Committed to Political Solution of Syrian Crisis, Xi Jinping Says

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China remains committed to the political solution of the Syrian crisis, Xi said Wednesday in a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

"China considers unacceptable any use of chemical weapons in Syria. It is necessary to adhere to settling the Syrian crisis by political means," Xi was quoted as saying by CCTV.

© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon Trump: US Not Planning to Intervene Militarily in Syria

He also expressed hope that the UN Security Council would be able to maintain unity on the Syrian issue.

On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian government airbase in the Idlib province. President Donald Trump said the missile attack was conducted in response to a chemical attack on civilians that killed more than 80 people, including children.

Following Thursday’s missile attack, US Ambassador to United Nations Nikki Haley stated that the Trump administration was ready to take further military action in Syria, but hoped that would not be necessary.