Syrian Army Repels Three Militant Attacks Near City of Mardes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Terrorists launched three attacks near the Syrian city of Mardes, all of which were repelled and resulted in deaths of over 200 militants and equipment being destroyed, the Russian general Staff said Tuesday.

"Only yesterday, three counterattacks of the enemy were repelled near the city of Mardes, during which seven tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles and 200 militants were destroyed," chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy said at a news briefing.