Egyptian President Declares Three-Month State of Emergency After Terror Attacks

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi declared on Sunday a three-month state of emergency after deadly terror attacks in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria.

"The state of emergency for coming three months is declared," Sisi said in a televised address.

He also announced creation of the Supreme Council on fighting terrorism.

A powerful explosion occurred on Sunday during worship at the church in Tanta, Gharbia province north of Cairo, leaving from 50 to 70 people injured and at least 30 people killed. Following the attack, two blasts were staged at a church in Alexandria killing at least 18 people, including four police officers, and injuring more than 40 others.

The Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group, outlawed in Russia, claimed responsibility for the attacks.