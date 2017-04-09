$500k Gone in 30 Seconds: Dubai Police Catch Hasty Jewel Heist Gang

United Arab Emirate of Dubai police were able to locate and catch within 24 hours the robbers who earlier looted a jewelry store in the city for the equivalent of $548,000 in less than one minute.

Policemen posted video on Twitter which shows the robbery and subsequent arrest.

​"Masked robbers were able to break the window of a jewelry store and steal jewelry worth two million dirham ($548,000) in 31 seconds and disappear. However the police of Dubai arrested the gang in less than 24 hours," says the police statement.

​They turned out to be five foreigners currently residing in Dubai, including one woman.

#شرطة_دبي تلقي القبض على عصابة سرقت مجوهرات تقدر بمليوني درهم في زمن قياسي #صهر_الذهب pic.twitter.com/7X0YUIBOF2 — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) 9 апреля 2017 г.

