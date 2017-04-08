Daesh Trying to Launch Counteroffensive Against Syrian Kurds Near Al Tabqa

© AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN Kurdish Militia Say Gain Control of All Roads Around Syrian City of Tabqa

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Daesh terrorists have been trying to break the frontline between the city and the Dam on the Euphrates River for two days while the SDF managed to eliminate dozens of terrorists while defending their positions, the Firat news agency reported.

Another Daesh attack was repelled near the village of Hadaj located 16 kilometers (about 10 miles) west of Al Tabqa. Daesh mortar shelling there reportedly left several civilians injured in one of the villages liberated from terrorists.

Earlier in April, the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) have gained control of all the roads leading to the northern Syrian city of Tabqa.

Tabqa, which is believed to be the last stronghold of Daesh is located some 40 kilometers (25 miles) away from Raqqa. Taking the city is part of the Wrath of Euphrates operation, with the offensive against Tabqa having started on March 21.

In November 2016, the SDF, which predominately consists of Kurdish fighters but also includes members of the Syrian Arab Coalition, launched an operation called the Rage of Euphrates to seize control over Syrian Raqqa, the de facto Daesh capital.