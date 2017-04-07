Daesh Terrorists Use Poisonous Gas Against Civilians in Iraq's Mosul

"Today the Daesh used shells with poisonous gas against civilians and government troops in the districts of Yarmouk and Matahin that had already been liberated [from Daesh occupation]," Abdul Sattar Habbo said.
He added that there was no information about the number of the victims of the chemical attack.
let me guess.. the American Media will somehow miss this.
American Socialist
SHAME on AMERICA!
You Yanks don't remember what you did to Saddam Hussein? You hung him for "yellow cake" which did not exist!