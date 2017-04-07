Daesh Terrorists Use Poisonous Gas Against Civilians in Iraq's Mosul

© REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra Presumed Daesh Militant From Russia Responsible for Oil Killed in West Mosul

MOSUL (Sputnik) — The militants from Daesh on Friday used poisonous gas against civilians in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, the Mosul municipality chief told Sputnik.

"Today the Daesh used shells with poisonous gas against civilians and government troops in the districts of Yarmouk and Matahin that had already been liberated [from Daesh occupation]," Abdul Sattar Habbo said.

He added that there was no information about the number of the victims of the chemical attack.