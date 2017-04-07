Iraqi Kurds Hope US Strike on Syria Will Not Scrap Russia's Anti-Terror Efforts

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat in response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

"Russia joining the war against the Islamic State [Daesh] in Syria strengthened positions of anti-terrorist forces and significantly worsened the chances of IS terrorists. This is the fact that cannot be disputed. Therefore, I hope that no miscalculations of [US] partners in the cooperation in the antiterrorist front will help the IS achieve any victories," Bebekir said when asked if the damage to the Syrian airfield may trigger a new offensive of Daesh terrorists.

He also expressed hope that the current tensions between Russia and the United States would not cause any damage to the ongoing negotiations in Geneva and Astana on Syrian settlement.

"The peace process needs the peaceful interaction of the parties that have sat down at the negotiating table. Termination of this peaceful interaction will cause the parties to start from the beginning and this, in turn, implies not just a loss of time, but a huge number of casualties," the Iraqi Kurdistan representative said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned the recent US strikes in Syria as an act of aggression against a sovereign state and a violation of international law. He said that the move caused significant damage to already fragile bilateral relations.