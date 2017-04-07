Lavrov, Cavusoglu Urge Objective Probe in Alleged Chemical Attack in Idlib

"The sides emphasized the importance of an objective and unbiased investigation of all circumstances surrounding tragic events in Khan Shaykhun, as well as previous incidents involving the use of chemical weapons by terrorist groups in Syria," the ministry said in a statement.
On Tuesday, an alleged chemical weapon attack in Syria’s Idlib province claimed the lives of some 80 people and inflicted harm on an additional 200 civilians. The Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, that reported the attack, as well as a number of Western states, blamed the Syrian government troops for the attack, while Damascus has refuted these allegations, with a Syrian army source telling Sputnik that the army did not posses chemical weapons.
All comments
Show new comments (0)