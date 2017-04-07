Lavrov, Cavusoglu Urge Objective Probe in Alleged Chemical Attack in Idlib

© AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy US Actions in Syria Damaging to Chemical Attack Investigation - Bolivia UN Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Lavrov and Cavusoglu discussed the situation in Syria in light of recent US missile strikes against Syrian government forces in the war-torn country described by Washington as response to Bashar Assad regime's deadly use of chemical weapons against militants in Syria's Idlib province on April 4.

"The sides emphasized the importance of an objective and unbiased investigation of all circumstances surrounding tragic events in Khan Shaykhun, as well as previous incidents involving the use of chemical weapons by terrorist groups in Syria," the ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, an alleged chemical weapon attack in Syria’s Idlib province claimed the lives of some 80 people and inflicted harm on an additional 200 civilians. The Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, that reported the attack, as well as a number of Western states, blamed the Syrian government troops for the attack, while Damascus has refuted these allegations, with a Syrian army source telling Sputnik that the army did not posses chemical weapons.