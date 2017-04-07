Syrian Army Generals Arrive at Airfield Hit by US Missiles to Assess Damage

The missiles hit nine hangars, one of which was completely destroyed while others were only partially damaged. The strikes caused the most extensive damage on the ammunition warehouses, with one of the missiles wiping out the fuel materials storage.
The primary runway remained mostly intact, but several of the smaller runways which led to the hangars were damaged by debris.
Homs Governor Talal Barazi said earlier on Friday that the airbase had suffered insignificant damage after the overnight attack. According to Barazi, the attack left five servicemen and two civilians dead. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, two Syrian servicemen have gone missing and four have been killed.
A Sputnik correspondent, reporting earlier in the day from the scene of the attack, said that some aircraft and munitions had been salvaged, including five Syrian fighter jets. The runway also seemed to have been spared, he said, as well as a few hangars. However, eight other hanger had to be taken out of service.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Syrians only true ally is Iran. Russia revealed itself as a coward state scared of upsetting Israel ,Turkey and US. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I am calling for the resignation of Mr Putin and Mr Lavrov and to be replace with Mr Rogozin as President and Mr Glazyev as foreign minister.
Jerusalem
Jerusalem