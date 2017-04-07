Turkey Calls For Establishing No-Fly Zone in Syria Following US Missile Strikes

"[The US strike] is an appropriate response to [Syrian President Bashar Assad's] regime's crimes. It is important, since its attacks against civilians have been left without response. It is urgent to proceed with the establishment of a no-fly zone and a safe zone to prevent further crimes. The international community has to act in concert," Kalin said as quoted by the Turkish NTV broadcaster.
On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The back stabber is showing his true face. Once a back stabber ... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Spoken like true a israeli, Russia needs to stamp their authority in Syria in such a strong way that all these tinpot countries understand who the boss is, raw power will grab the attention of everybody with evil designs on Syria. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Turkey says Russia is scared now, So lets do a no fly over Syria . Russia can not respond; Russia is petrified . Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Right demand thinking millions of 'new' refugees on their way to Turkey and Europe... Safe zones makes sense
jameskees
happy1
Korz53
Mythbuster