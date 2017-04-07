Turkey Calls For Establishing No-Fly Zone in Syria Following US Missile Strikes

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Ankara calls on the international community to establish a no-fly zone and a safe zone in Syria following US missile strikes against a military airfield in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Friday.

"[The US strike] is an appropriate response to [Syrian President Bashar Assad's] regime's crimes. It is important, since its attacks against civilians have been left without response. It is urgent to proceed with the establishment of a no-fly zone and a safe zone to prevent further crimes. The international community has to act in concert," Kalin said as quoted by the Turkish NTV broadcaster.

On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.