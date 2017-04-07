Russian Strikes Kill 35,000 Terrorists, 204 Commanders in Syria in 2 Years

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russian counterterrorism strikes in Syria have eliminated some 35,000 terrorists and 204 field commanders since September 2015, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department on New Challenges and Threats Dmitry Feoktistov said in text of a speech prepared for delivery.

"Since the beginning of the counterterrorist operation against ISIL [Daesh] and other terrorist groups in Syria in September 2015, the Russian Aerospace Forces have made over 19,000 sorties launching 17,000 strikes on terrorists' infrastructure, eliminating…35,000 terrorists, including 204 field commanders," Feoktistov noted in the text.